Arts & Entertainment

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid, known for 'B.A.P.S.,' 'Eve,' dies at 53 from colon cancer, family says

By ABC7.com staff
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid died Monday after a battle with colon cancer, her family announced.

She was 53.

She had appeared in multiple films but was best known for the 1997 comedy "B.A.P.S." with Halle Berry and the TV sitcom "Eve" which aired on UPN from 2003 to 2006.

The news was reported on her Instagram page: "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife."

"Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."



Her other film and TV appearances included "Def Jam's How to Be a Player," "Madea's Big Happy Family" and episodes of "ER" and "Family Matters."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviescelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News