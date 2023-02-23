WATCH LIVE

Selma Officer Killed

Suspect in deadly shooting of Selma police officer pleads not guilty

The district attorney's office is seeking a first-degree murder charge with enhancements, including murder of a police officer.

Thursday, February 23, 2023 7:16PM
Suspect in deadly shooting of Selma police officer pleads not guilty
Nathaniel Dixon entered not guilty pleas to all charges in the death of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior, who was shot and killed on January 31.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect accused of killing a Selma Police Officer faced a judge on Thursday.

23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon entered not guilty pleas to all charges in the death of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior, who was shot and killed on January 31.

Authorities say Dixon used a ghost gun in what investigators call an "ambush-style attack" on the officer.

Dixon was on post-release community supervision at the time.

The district attorney's office is seeking a first-degree murder charge with enhancements, including murder of a police officer.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

He is currently in the Fresno County Jail.

