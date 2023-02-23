Suspect in deadly shooting of Selma police officer pleads not guilty

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect accused of killing a Selma Police Officer faced a judge on Thursday.
23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon entered not guilty pleas to all charges in the death of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior, who was shot and killed on January 31.
Authorities say Dixon used a ghost gun in what investigators call an "ambush-style attack" on the officer.
Dixon was on post-release community supervision at the time.
The district attorney's office is seeking a first-degree murder charge with enhancements, including murder of a police officer.
If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
He is currently in the Fresno County Jail.