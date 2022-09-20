September 20 is National Voter Registration Day

Are you registered to vote?

CA students offer voter resources on campus: 'Every vote matters'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Are you registered to vote? Well, it's National Voter Registration Day!

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration, or aren't sure how to register.

National Voter Registration Day serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to vote.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the nonpartisan civic holiday in 2012.

It's coordinated from local, state and national organizations urging people to register.

Data finds more than one in five eligible Americans aren't registered to vote.

Click here for more information on National Voter Registration Day.