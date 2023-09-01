Construction begins on new hotel at Fresno's Campus Pointe

A new hotel is coming to Campus Pointe at Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new hotel is coming to Campus Pointe at Fresno State.

It's a key piece of the overall vision for the growing area, which already features housing, shops, restaurants, and a theater.

Fresno State leaders, including President Saul Jimenez Sandoval, were part of a monumental groundbreaking Friday morning.

The first Hyatt House in the city will be up and running in two years on Fresno State ground.

"We have had this issue of not having a hotel nearby, and now we can say, stay there! And with the synergy with Campus Pointe, Fresno State and the community, it will be perfect," said Fresno State President Saul Jimenez Sandoval.

Hyatt House offers rooms with living accommodations and amenities for longer stays. That includes spacious studios and suites equipped with full kitchens.

The hotel marks the final phase of the Campus Pointe mixed-use development project, which has been in the works for several years.

Tracy Kashian says she remembers when construction started and is excited to see the full project be one step closer to completion.

" We had the living go in first, and then along came the shopping center, and now it's the final phase with the hotel and probably some offices too," said Kashian.

Nirav Shah says agreeing to be part of the project was easy once they learned the concept behind it.

"We are very careful about where we go, and It took a beautiful project like this, student life and the Save Mart Center. It was a no-brainer for us," explained Nirav Shah, the regional vice president of development for Hyatt Hotels.

He says once it opens, there will be a little something for everyone.

Construction is starting immediately.

Hyatt House is expected to be completed in two years.

