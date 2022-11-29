2 Fresno nonprofits come together to help feed senior women in need

The organizations began their partnership in 2020 with "Save the Señoras," a monthly food box program for women 65 and older.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Food Bank and Cultiva la Salud are two Fresno non-profits focusing their efforts on feeding the hungry.

The organizations began their partnership in 2020 with "Save the Señoras," a monthly food box program for women 65 and older.

Cultiva la Salud executive director, Genoveva Islas, helped develop Save the Señoras.

She focuses on helping low-income immigrant women and living in Fresno County.

"We want our elders to age with dignity, we want them to be safe, we don't want them to have hunger. These are people that have contributed to our community, so here is a chance to give back to them," says Genoveva.

Sra. Lopez has been receiving food boxes for a year.

She lost her vision to diabetes in 2018 and has not been able to work since.

Her husband is her caretaker.

Their legal status makes it difficult for them to receive help.

In times where they are falling behind on rent, the Save the Señoras food box is a huge help..

"Thanks to my dear Lord, it has been a great blessing to us because sometimes, we don't have anything to eat, so I am so thankful we have this opportunity," says Sra. Lopez.

The partnership provides nutritious food boxes to nearly 200 Señoras.

Jacqueline Burke is a dietitian and program manager at the Central California Food Bank.

"There is a lot of pride in our whole team to be able to move into a space of really tailored nutritious meals to the vulnerable populations," says Jacqueline.

The Central California Food Bank and Cultiva la Salud will both be participating in Giving Tuesday.

Donations will help feed local families in need.

To donate to Save the Señoras, click here.

To donate to the California Food Bank, click here.