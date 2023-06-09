Several people displaced following apartment fire in northeast Fresno

Several people are without a place to live after an apartment fire in northeast Fresno.

Firefighters say thanks to the response from university police, crews were able to respond to the scene within minutes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are without a place to live after an apartment fire in northeast Fresno.

It sparked up just before midnight at an apartment complex on Bulldog Lane near Millbrook.

Firefighters say Fresno State Police saw the fire and called for help.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from three upstairs units, as well as the roof.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say thanks to the response from university police, crews were able to respond to the scene within minutes.

They're now working with the Red Cross to help those affected.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the three units.

They also say two other upstairs units suffered damage.

The cause is under investigation.