Northern California man's Halloween light display pays tribute to the King of Pop

Northern California man's Halloween light display pays tribute to the King of Pop

A man in Northern California is showing off his Halloween display -- and no one can "beat it."

He used his own house, some memorable songs and a whole lot of electricity to honor the late King of Pop.

For years, Tom has set up light show displays for the community of Tracy.

This year, neighbors and visitors watching the display can make donations to raise money for the local homeless shelter.

Other themes Tom has used for his holiday light shows include Disney villains, Star Wars, and Harry Potter.
