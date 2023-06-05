Residents displaced after apartment fire in northwest Fresno

Several people were forced out of their homes after an apartment fire in northwest Fresno.

Eight units in the building were affected by the fire and are unlivable because flames got into the attic and damaged the wiring.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were forced out of their homes after an apartment fire in northwest Fresno.

It was first reported at about midnight Monday at the Heron Point Apartments on Barstow and Valentine.

Officials say someone outside the building spotted the fire on the balcony and alerted two tenants.

They got out safely, but the fire destroyed their upstairs apartment.

Eight units in the building were affected by the fire and are not livable at this time because flames got into the attic and damaged the wiring.

Officials did not say how many people are displaced or what may have caused the fire.

No one was hurt.