Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from five-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex

Fire crews in the Bay Area are battling a five-alarm fire that's engulfed an apartment complex under construction in Oakland.It's not yet known what sparked the blaze.Firefighters have been on scene at the complex near Grand and Market for more than four hours now.Nearly two dozen residents have been evacuated near the scene as a precaution while crews battle the blaze.It comes just one day after a fire that engulfed several floors of a San Francisco High rise.Fire crews will continue to remain on the scene of that blaze today after it sparked Monday afternoon in the financial district.It gutted five of the 25 floors in about 45 minutes before crews could get the flames out.Authorities say nobody was hurt.In addition to the burned apartments residents in an additional 30 units were also displaced.A cause for the fire has not yet been released.