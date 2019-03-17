arrest

Chowchilla officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station

(Chowchilla Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Chowchilla police officer stopped a man with a knife waiting outside the police station, according to authorities.

Police say 47-year-old Paul Clingham was seen on surveillance video circling the department on his bike early Sunday morning. He left the bike in a patrol parking spot and then hid in a corner outside the station.

An officer leaving the station saw the bike and suspected it was a decoy, police say. The officer found the suspect with a knife in his hand.

After ordering Clingham to drop the weapon, the suspect advanced at the officer. The officer drew his gun and commanded Clingham to comply.

Officials say Clingham had an active warrant out of Kansas for attempted murder charges and was also in possession of meth.

Clingham was arrested and booked into the Madera County jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
