Officers, volunteers practice active shooter training in Madera

Mader Police, Unified host active shooter training for officers, volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. --
For the safety of the students in Madera, law enforcement officers held active shooter training at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Hosted by the Madera Police Department and Madera Unified School District, officers went through multiple simulations of them entering a school and classrooms.

Using weapons, props and volunteers, the officers better prepared themselves for situations they say have become way too common.

About 100 officers and 200 people participated in the education and scenario-based training this weekend.
