Clovis farmer's market starts tonight, but there will be some changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Old Town Clovis Farmer's Market will open as scheduled Friday night, but it will be different from years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to shorter hours, organizers say this year's event will be smaller with the new rules and guidelines in place to follow social distancing and safety protocols.

Organizers say the only vendors allowed this month are local growers selling fruits and vegetables.

In June, food trucks may be allowed but only for take-out.

You can stop by anytime between 5:30 pm to 8 pm every Friday until September 25.
