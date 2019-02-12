FATAL CRASH

One dead, two injured after car goes off roadway near Avocado Lake

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a Fresno County crash.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday near Avocado Lake on Piedra Road near Elwood Road.

Highway Patrol officers say three people were in the car when it careened off the roadway.

One person died at the scene and another was flown by helicopter to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A third person was also hurt but their condition has not yet been released.

It's not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
