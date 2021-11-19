Society

One Enchanted Evening returns to Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night, the shops in Old Town Clovis kicked off the holiday shopping season with the 18th annual "One Enchanted Evening" event.

People filled the streets to help support local stores and businesses.

Buchanan Jazz Band, Simba School of Music, Voices United Chorus, Jubilation Singers, and others helped keep the crowds entertained with music.

"I can't think of a better way to start out the holidays than coming out tonight," said Heather Frantzich, executive director of Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.).

Shops in Old Town, like The Foundry, prepared to greet shoppers.

"A lot of people come out, it's something they look forward to and it truly is a kick off to the holidays - it doesn't cost any money. You can come out, just enjoy the community and just take a walk enjoy the sights. It's just really beautiful," said Karen Chisum, owner of The Foundry.

In addition to the holiday shopping opportunities, there were free horse-drawn carriage rides around Old Town. Also, free hot cocoa and baked goods were on hand.
