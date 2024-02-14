1 dead, 1 injured following head-on motorcycle crash in Madera County, CHP says

One person is dead following a head-on motorcycle crash in Madera County.

One person is dead following a head-on motorcycle crash in Madera County.

One person is dead following a head-on motorcycle crash in Madera County.

One person is dead following a head-on motorcycle crash in Madera County.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a head-on motorcycle crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it received a call for a crash just before 5:40 p.m. on Avenue 9 near Road 30 1/2.

Officers say the motorcyclist for an unknown reason crossed into opposing traffic, colliding with a black Nissan Altima.

The CHP says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Clovis Community Hospital with minor injuries.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.