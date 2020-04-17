fatal crash

One person killed in crash just outside Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal accident just outside of Visalia.

According to the CHP, two trucks were involved in the crash that happened near Avenue 264 and Road 164 in Tulare County.

CHP officers received the initial call at about 11:12 a.m. on Friday. They say one truck had stopped at a stop sign at an intersection and was t-boned by another truck when they entered the intersection.

The driver of the truck that was t-boned died of their injuries, while the driver of the other truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The identities of both drivers are unknown. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This story is developing, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycar crashchpfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
Woman struck, killed by driver in Madera, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Show More
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Navy IDs sailor from USS Roosevelt who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News