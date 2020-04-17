One person killed in crash just outside Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal accident just outside of Visalia.According to the CHP, two trucks were involved in the crash that happened near Avenue 264 and Road 164 in Tulare County.CHP officers received the initial call at about 11:12 a.m. on Friday. They say one truck had stopped at a stop sign at an intersection and was t-boned by another truck when they entered the intersection.The driver of the truck that was t-boned died of their injuries, while the driver of the other truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.The identities of both drivers are unknown. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.