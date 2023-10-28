WATCH LIVE

1 person killed in shooting in Tulare County

ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Saturday, October 28, 2023 9:21PM
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Tulare County.

Deputies were called to a home on Road 60 in the community of London just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a loud music complaint that broke out into a shooting.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in the shooting and is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

