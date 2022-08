Visalia Unified aiming to connect students in and out of classroom

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Unified is kicking off a new initiative to connect students in and out of the classroom.

It's called "One Visalia Connected."

The program will build partnerships within the district and the community, getting students involved in activities like art, internships, volunteering, and mentorships.

It was launched Friday by new Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

He was announced as the district's new leader back in March.