television

ABC to air 'One World: Together at Home' to raise funds, address COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- ABC will be one of several television networks around the world to broadcast "One World: Together at Home," a special broadcast to raise funds and address the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday, April 18.

The two-hour special event, a collaboration between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, will "lift viewer's spirits with exclusive, special cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches," all tied back to the core purpose of educating and informing the public about COVID-19.

Network late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will emcee the event, which is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Organizers announced Tuesday, April 14, that Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham had joined the lineup.

Previously announced appearances include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. Friends of Sesame Street will also appear to "unify and inspire people around the world."

The program will also include interviews with World Health Organization experts and stories from frontline health care workers around the world.

"We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement ... and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit," Gaga said during a news conference Monday.



Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most. These local groups have been vetted to ensure they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

The program will also air on ABC sister networks Freeform and Nat Geo and will stream on ABC News Live. NBC, ViacomCBS, iHeartRadio, Bell Media and the BBC will also carry the program on various broadcast platforms in the United States and around the world.

Don't miss "One World: Together at Home" on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, April 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musictelevisioncoronaviruslady gagaabcmusic newsjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform
'Prop Culture' uncovers the secrets behind Disney movies
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News