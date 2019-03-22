Crime & Safety

One-year-old boy dies after being mauled by two dogs in Fresno: Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A one-year-old boy died Friday after being mauled by two dogs, according to the Fresno Police Department.

It happened around 11 a.m. near Kaviland and Fordham.

According to police, the child got out of the house and was in the front yard when two stray Rottweilers attacked him.

The boy's grandmother tried to stop the mauling but was bit by one of the dogs. The grandfather came out and was able to stop the attack.

When police arrived they started to perform CPR on the boy. He was then taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers captured the dogs at a nearby home and they were taken to Central California SPCA.

Police are currently looking for the owner or owners of the dogs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnochild deathdog attackfresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputies investigating shooting in Cutler that sent two men to the hospital
Wicked actor who 'shaded' Fresno on Instagram apologizes
UCLA men's soccer coach resigns amid college-admissions scandal
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Man charged for repeatedly punching woman over parking spot
Man shot by woman in southwest Fresno after charging at her friend with knife
Show More
Thieves hit ranch four times in 1 night, steal property worth $10,000
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
UPDATE: City of Fresno rejects proposal to make giving to panhandlers illegal
Another Fresno Ulta Beauty store robbed at lightning speed
Hunt on for Visalia man who jumped into frigid river to escape cops
More TOP STORIES News