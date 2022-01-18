Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is dead, and another was hospitalized after a shooting in eastern Fresno County on Monday night.It happened on C Street at 10th in Orange Cove just after 10 pm.Investigators say one of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.Fresno County sheriff's detectives are now taking over the investigation."So we still have several witnesses and some surveillance cameras and things to review. We're still meeting with officers and deputies that are on scene. Obviously, the sheriff's office was asked to take over the investigation because it was a homicide," said Sgt. Chad Stokes.The victims are both from Orange Cove.No suspect information has been released at this time.C Street is closed from 9th to 12th Street for the investigation. Deputies expected to be on scene for several hours.