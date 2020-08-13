Firefighters working to contain ammonia leak at Orosi business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews in the South Valley are working to stop an ammonia leak at a Tulare County business on Thursday morning.Tulare County firefighters say they received a call of someone smelling ammonia in the area of Road 120 and Avenue 408, near the town of Orosi, around 11 p.m.Fire officials discovered the leak coming from the GSF Nut Company. The plant has multiple tanks holding hundreds of gallons of ammonia.Crews are currently trying to figure out which tank is leaking."That anhydrous ammonia will get up in the air. It causes inhalation hazards, respiratory issues. It's really close to the community of Orosi, which causes a concern for us," said Fire Capt. Joe Rosa.No evacuations are in effect at this time.Road closures have been set up two miles in all directions near the plant.Residents in three nearby homes have been asked to shelter in place for now.