Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

Two of the most beloved Panera menu items are getting married and Michael Bolton is serenading the new dish with a love song.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.

Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

The lyrics go:

When some mac loves broccoli cheddar/
Can't keep your mouth on nothin' else/
Two classic loves swirled into one/
Yes, it's soup on tender pasta/
It can do no wrong/
Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni

The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."

Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."

