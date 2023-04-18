13-year-old starts fire at Parlier school playground, police say

A 13-year-old boy is facing arson charges after police say he started a fire at an elementary school in Parlier.

Police used surveillance video to identify a Parlier Junior High student as the person who started the fire.

Officers found the playground at Cesar Chavez Elementary in flames around 1 Sunday afternoon.

The damage is estimated to be up to $120,000.

He was taken into custody then later released to his parents, pending arson charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Parlier Police.