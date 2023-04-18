WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

13-year-old starts fire at Parlier school playground, police say

Police used surveillance video to identify a Parlier Junior High student as the person who started the fire.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 5:47PM
13-year-old starts fire at Parlier school playground, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy is facing arson charges after police say he started a fire at an elementary school in Parlier.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old boy is facing arson charges after police say he started a fire at an elementary school in Parlier.

Officers found the playground at Cesar Chavez Elementary in flames around 1 Sunday afternoon.

The damage is estimated to be up to $120,000.

Police used surveillance video to identify a Parlier Junior High student as the person who started the fire.

He was taken into custody then later released to his parents, pending arson charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Parlier Police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW