Detectives identify motive behind alleged Parlier homicide

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have identified a motive behind a Parlier homicide on October 1.

The investigation stems from an incident that resulted in the arrest of Edmundo Martinez, 70, of Parlier.

Parlier Police officers said they responded to a report of an injured person at the Parlier Plaza Apartments, where the found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

He was later identified as 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. of Parlier.

An investigation found Martinez's bike, valued at $700, was stolen on September 30. Martinez received information that Palafox Jr. had stolen his bike, detectives say.

Martinez then went to Palafox's home to retrieve the bike.

Family members said Palafox was not home and that they knew nothing of a bike.

Later that evening, Martinez saw Palafox Jr. walking on the street and confronted him about the bike, demanding he return it.

Palafox Jr. denied having the bike.

The next morning, Martinez contacted Palafox Jr. outside the Parlier Plaza Apartments and allegedly shot him multiple times, detectives said.

Martinez never recovered his bike.

Martinez's bail is set at $1.5 million.