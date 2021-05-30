Merced community goes on bike ride with police officers

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, the community jumped on their bicycles to ride with the Merced Police Department's Bike Unit.On Saturday, dozens of people in the community rode across town for more than six miles as a part of an event called "Pedaling with the Police."The group of people met at Applegate Park, then went under the G Street bridge to Parsons Avenue and took a break at Rahilly Park."We are so excited that COVID is coming to an end and we can host events to come out and engage in the community and interact with our community on a positive basis," says Emily Foster.The ride was partially on city streets, so small children were not recommended for this ride.Since the pandemic, this is the department's second event of its kind.