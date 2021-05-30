Society

Merced community goes on bike ride with police officers

EMBED <>More Videos

Merced community goes on bike ride with police officers

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, the community jumped on their bicycles to ride with the Merced Police Department's Bike Unit.

On Saturday, dozens of people in the community rode across town for more than six miles as a part of an event called "Pedaling with the Police."

The group of people met at Applegate Park, then went under the G Street bridge to Parsons Avenue and took a break at Rahilly Park.

"We are so excited that COVID is coming to an end and we can host events to come out and engage in the community and interact with our community on a positive basis," says Emily Foster.

The ride was partially on city streets, so small children were not recommended for this ride.

Since the pandemic, this is the department's second event of its kind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedmercedbikes
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News