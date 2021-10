MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.It happened before 9:30 pm Thursday on Lake Street and Sherwood Way.Investigators say the pedestrian was hurt but expected to recover.At this time, police have not released a description of the driver or their vehicle.Traffic on Lake Street was closed off at Sherwood Way for the investigation.