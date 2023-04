A man riding on a scooter is dead after being hit by cars in southwest Fresno.

Man riding scooter dies after being hit by cars in southwest Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man riding on a scooter is dead after being hit by cars in southwest Fresno.

It was first reported just before 1 am Wednesday at Highway 99 near Fresno Street.

California Highway Patrol officers say a man was riding a scooter in the slow lane or near the right shoulder.

Moments later, he was hit by at least three vehicles.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.