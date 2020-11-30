Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Visalia identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was hit and killed by a driver in Visalia on Sunday night has been identified as 67-year-old Enrique Renteria.Visalia police were called to the deadly crash near Walnut and Bardo around 7:30 pm.Officers said the collision happened in a dark area with very few street lights.First responders rushed Renteria to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and was not found to be driving under the influence.