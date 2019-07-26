Pets & Animals

Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years, CDC finds

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show hornets, wasps and bees have killed more people every year for the last five reported years.

The new statistics were published Friday. They show data on deaths attributed to the flying insects from 2000 to 2017.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps

The fewest deaths, 43, occurred in 2001. The most deaths, 89, occurred in 2017. Men accounted for approximately 80 percent of all the recorded deaths.

However, the CDC warned that those numbers may actually be underreported. That's because allergic reactions to hornet, wasp and bee stings can be mistakenly diagnosed as heart attacks or sunstrokes.

To put those numbers in perspective, snakes average 5-6 fatal bites per year.

RELATED: What to do if you are bitten by a snake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalbeesanimalsinsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
More TOP STORIES News