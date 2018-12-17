PETS & ANIMALS

Missouri poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi' as part of sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer

This undated photo provided by in Lawerence County Sheriff in Mt. Vernon, Mo., shows David Berry Jr. (Lawerence County Sheriff via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. --
A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie "Bambi" as part of his sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that David Berry Jr. was ordered to watch the Disney classic at least once a month during his year-long jail sentence in what conservation agents are calling one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history.

Prosecutors say the deer were killed for their heads, with their bodies left to rot.

Berry was convicted in southwest Missouri's Lawrence County of illegally taking wildlife. Three relatives and another man also were caught in connection to the poaching case. They've paid $51,000 in fines and court costs.

Berry also was sentenced to 120 days in jail in nearby Barton County for a firearms probation violation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbizarredeeru.s. & worldsentencingjailMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
New video shows man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Plane passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man killed in fiery crash connected to deadly shooting and other crimes in South Valley, authorities say
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Higher percentage of CA pot products passing safety tests
Porch pirates steal gifts for orphaned kids in need
UPS driver accused of helping porch pirates
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Show More
Nurse deported last year reunited with family for holidays
Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05
Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Cause of early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno under investigation
More News