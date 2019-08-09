Dog finally adopted after more than 1,000 days at Valley Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than 1,000 days at Valley Animal Center, Marmaduke the dog, finally found his forever home.The shelter says Marmaduke came to them without obedience training and was little stubborn, which made it difficult to find him a potential adopter.He also has skin allergies that require a special diet and special medicine.So, they decided to take the time to care for him and teach him simple commands.Marmaduke caught on quickly and his personality began to shine.After hearing about this loveable pup, people stepped in to help with his adoption. Covering his adoption fee and paying for free transition classes for his potential adopter.Finally, on day 1,001 of being at the center, Marmaduke met his person.His potential adopter decided to make it official give him a forever home.According to the shelter, Marmaduke is thriving in his new home and is showing his adopter how grateful he is to be a part of the family.