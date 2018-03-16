PETS & ANIMALS

Happy Panda Day!

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate Panda Day with adorable pandas from around the world. (Vienna Zoo Schönbrunn/YouTube via Storyful)

What are black and white and having a special day on Friday? Pandas!

March 16 is Panda Day, meant for celebrating the adorable, tumbling, bamboo-eating animals. Though the origins of the unofficial holiday are unknown, various Panda-friendly organizations have acknowledged it, such as the Memphis Zoo and the iPanda Channel of China.

Celebrate the lovable mammals with pandas from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo and more in the cute compilation above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalszoocute animalsbaby animals
Related
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Watch adorable baby panda take his first steps
Pandas at Smithsonian Zoo receive big cakes for their birthdays
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News