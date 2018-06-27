Kittens found inside compressor dropped off at Southwest Fresno business for service

A local compressor company got a furry surprise when they opened up a unit that was dropped for service-- four very young kittens.According to workers at a Southwest Fresno industrial compressor company, the unit was dropped off for service and when it was opened they found the four kittens inside. The kittens, though very young, seem to be alright and were placed in a box.The kittens had traveled with the compressor from Earlimart.People at the shop are now trying to find the little balls of fur a good home.