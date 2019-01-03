PETS & ANIMALS

New York City squirrel enjoys egg roll snack

EMBED </>More Videos

No one knows how she obtained that egg roll, but some mysteries are better left unsolved.

NEW YORK CITY --
Pizza Rat has been upstaged. There's a new animal in town with a love of tasty food.

Meet #EggRollSquirrel, a New York City squirrel who has captured the hearts of many on the internet.

The squirrel was caught on camera snacking on an egg roll by Twitter user whatisNY, who said it didn't look like it was the critter's first time eating one.

No one knows how the furry friend obtained it or managed to haul the sizable snack into a tree.

Some mysteries are better left unsolved.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsanimal rightsanimalsfoodbuzzworthydistractionu.s. & worldsquirrel
PETS & ANIMALS
Tennessee 13-year-old nabs 27-point buck
Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake
American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
911 system restored for 13,000 AT&T landline customers
Snow survey shows water content is below average
Exeter home destroyed in early morning fire, family able to escape
Electrical wiring possibly to blame after Fowler attic fire
Incoming Gov. Newsom looking to spend more on early education
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Calif. Home Cooking Bill may be state law, but not yet legal where you live
Show More
Video: Dust devil sweeps up paraglider
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
SEARCH FOR A KILLER: Timeline
Valley remembers businessman, philanthropist David McDonald
More News