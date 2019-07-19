Pets & Animals

Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage in Massachusetts

WELTHAM, Massachusetts -- An investigation is underway in Massachusetts after a photo showing a dog on a moving flatbed tow truck went viral.

Witness Michael Gerry was shocked and outraged when he saw the dog on the flatbed, WBZ-TV reports.

He took a picture, tried to get the driver's attention, and called police.

He also tried to follow the flatbed but eventually lost it.

So, he decided to post the photo to Facebook.

Gerry spoke to local media about the incident.

"My blood pressure went through the roof! Looked like a stuffed animal and I got up a little closer and really got a good look at it," Gerry said.

Outraged animal lovers posted complaints to the Facebook page of the company that owns the truck.

The company in turn posted a statement saying they fired the driver over the incident.

Police say their understanding is that the dog is fine and is back with its owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsdogspetsanimalu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News