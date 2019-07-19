WELTHAM, Massachusetts -- An investigation is underway in Massachusetts after a photo showing a dog on a moving flatbed tow truck went viral.
Witness Michael Gerry was shocked and outraged when he saw the dog on the flatbed, WBZ-TV reports.
He took a picture, tried to get the driver's attention, and called police.
He also tried to follow the flatbed but eventually lost it.
So, he decided to post the photo to Facebook.
Gerry spoke to local media about the incident.
"My blood pressure went through the roof! Looked like a stuffed animal and I got up a little closer and really got a good look at it," Gerry said.
Outraged animal lovers posted complaints to the Facebook page of the company that owns the truck.
The company in turn posted a statement saying they fired the driver over the incident.
Police say their understanding is that the dog is fine and is back with its owner.
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage in Massachusetts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News