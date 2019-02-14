PETS & ANIMALS

Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in a century

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare black leopard caught on camera for first time in 110 years

Black Panther has been everywhere in recent years - but spotting one of the animals the famous superhero is named after in the African wilderness is a little more rare.

A wildlife photographer and biologists working in Kenya have captured images that scientifically document the elusive African black leopard also known as a black panther for the first time in more than a century.

A tiny minority of leopards have a genetic mutation that causes them to appear all black.

Black leopards are actually a type of black panther, made famous by the Marvel Comics character of that name. Black panther is a general term that covers any black big cat. Black jaguars in South America, for example, are a type of black panther. Any black leopard in Africa and Asia is a type of black panther.

A team of San Diego Zoo biologists shot the rare footage after spending months watching and waiting.

The images are believed to be the first confirmed sighting of the rare animal since 1909.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsBlack Panthercatsafricau.s. & worldwild animals
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Reedley's Luffa Gardens shows off popular products at World Ag Expo
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
Show More
Colder storms in CA connected to Arctic Air in Northern Canada
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Here's some Valentine's Day themed food you can get around Fresno
Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple
More News