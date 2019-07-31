Pets & Animals

Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home in NYC

NEW YORK -- A puppy that appears to have a mustache is trending online and will soon be available for adoption in New York City.

The adorable pup is named Salvador Dolly after the Spanish painter Salvador Dali who also had a notable mustache.

Salvador Dolly is currently in foster care with her mom and 10 siblings in Dallas. All of the puppies are 5 weeks old.

They will all be up for adoption through Hearts and Bones Rescue in NYC.

The group rescues the majority of their dogs from the Dallas area before they are transported to New York.

Click here to learn more, make a donation or apply to adopt or foster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscute animalsadoptionfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler struck by truck at Merced gas station by suspect DUI driver
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District denied parole
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
Deputies: Body of Porterville man recovered from Tule River
Grass fire burns along Highway 41 in Fresno
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near CA dumpster
Show More
Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition changes life of local firefighter after tragedy
Fossils found in Madera County landfill
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
More TOP STORIES News