Arlington, Massachusetts bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized

Authorities in suburban Boston tranquilized a bear Friday morning after it climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

The bear had been wandering a residential area of Arlington, Massachusetts before climbing the tree. Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with officers setting up mattresses around the tree.




After the bear came down, it was then loaded into a truck and driven away from the scene. The bear was not injured, authorities said.

Authorities said they would take the bear to a state forest or wildlife sanctuary in western Massachusetts.

Police had issued warnings to residents to stay away from the area of Washington and Overlook and to keep pets inside.
