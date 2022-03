FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of PG&E customers are without power in east central Fresno.The outage was reported just before 6 am, west of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.Residents and businesses along Shields Avenue north of Clinton and south of Ashlan between Cedar Avenue and the airport were affected.The cause of the outage wasn't immediately available.PG&E officials expected power to be restored around 8:45 am.