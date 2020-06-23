PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E to patrol power lines near Auberry this week as part of statewide exercise

PG&E spokesperson, Denny Boyles, said the exercises would take place on Thursday and Friday in the Auberry area.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric crews will be patrolling power lines in the Fresno County foothills later this week as part of a statewide exercise to prepare for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs this summer.

Crews will conduct the patrols on the ground and in the air. Boyles said power would remain on while teams practice the protocols for assessing power circuits.

The PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs started last year in response to the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 84 people and leveled the town called Paradise in Northern California.

The power shutoffs were aimed at preventing wildfires during certain weather events. Last year, many people across the state, including in a few Central California counties without electricity for days.
