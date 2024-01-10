WATCH LIVE

PG&E expanding program to help customers pay energy bills

The program applies a bill credit to qualified customers with unpaid balances to prevent service disconnections.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 4:06PM
PG&E is giving millions of dollars to help customers pay their energy bills.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E is giving millions of dollars to help customers pay their energy bills.

The company contributed $55 million to expand the "REACH Program."

The program applies a bill credit to qualified customers with unpaid balances to prevent service disconnections.

Officials say around half of the money will go to doubling the bill credit customers can receive, from $500 to $1,000.

The rest of the money will be made available to a larger number of customers at a later date.

Applicants to the program must have an account in their name with a past-due balance not exceeding $2,000 and meet specific income guidelines.

To see if you qualify, you can visit the PG&E website.

