Local cancer survivor stresses need for blood donors

FRESNO, Calfi. (KFSN) -- The Pint For A Pint Blood Drive kicks off this Friday and one young man is sharing his story of surviving leukemia, thanks to generous blood donors.

Transcription:

Hello, my name is Chris Cazares and I'm a leukemia survivor.

I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

It was the hardest time of my life so far. A lot of the times I did need blood, and I would have to, I would stay in the hospital after my treatment and I'll get a blood transfusion which will take about two to three hours.

I was grateful to have had my family by my side the entire time and my twin brother Alex. I could feel his emotions he could feel mine and sometimes it's very special and I'm grateful to have him.

I'm very grateful for people who donated to people like me. I'm very grateful for that. I would be, I would probably be dead without them.

If you are able to please just donate because there are kids there are people who need blood right now as we speak. I've graduated high school. I've attended college, it's made me a stronger person.

Come on out to the Pint For A Pint Blood Drive.