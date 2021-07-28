Donating blood during Pint for a Pint Blood Drive helps Valley families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is teaming up with the Central California Blood Center for the annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive.
You can help give the gift of life, and if you give a pint of blood, you'll get a free pint of ice cream starting Friday, July 30.
Landon Reda's son Gavin has been a recipient of multiple blood donations.
Gavin had an existing heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. To make sure he was able to function and didn't have any complications, they did an open heart surgery, Reda said.
"He had surgery when he was four years old as well. So obviously, open heart surgery requires a good amount of blood. Having a local blood center like this, able to bring that in and supply him with the blood that he has now," Reda said.
Reda said when donors give blood, they're supporting kids like his son.
"He's doing well. I mean, he's very active. He loves to play soccer. He is all over the place. When you give, you're able to support life like my son here, and that's everything to me," Reda said.
