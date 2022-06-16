WATCH
Pets & Animals
7-foot shark noticed by police near Pismo Beach pier
7-foot shark noticed by police near Pismo Beach pier
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're headed to the beach this weekend - something to be mindful of.
A seven-foot shark was spotted by officers near the Pismo Beach pier.
The police department shared the photo - using it as an opportunity to remind swimmers and surfers to stay aware of their surroundings, especially in open waters.
