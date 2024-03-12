$20 million in state funding for flood victims in Planada

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Planada Community Center became a haven of hope for local flood victims on Monday.

Nearly 150 people showed up to apply for relief funding, including Saul Calderon.

"You work your whole life, you have a house, and the next day, you have nothing; everything's gone," said Calderon.

He said his whole life changed in just 15 minutes as flood waters filled his community in January of 2023.

One year later, the Merced County Board of Supervisors voted to approve $20 million in state funding to help those who are still suffering.

Deputy Director John Ceccoli said the county held town hall meetings and canvassed the area to understand the ongoing needs.

"I think the reason you see such a robust County presence here is that the community and the County, through this Planada Community Center, have a relationship. This flood has really allowed us to reinforce what that relationship looks like," said Ceccoli.

A household can receive up to $15,000 for damaged belongings.

The county will assess each household's needs for home repairs, but there is no maximum dollar amount.

Businesses can also receive up to $100,000.

"This community knows that the county is invested in Planada and will be here for the long haul," said Ceccoli.

Many flood victims say the financial toll has continued long after the floodwaters receded.

"We've never seen something like that happen here," said Planada resident Victor Sandoval.

The disaster not only impacted his home but also his job.

He said he was out of work for almost a month because the company he works for was flooded, as well.

Sandoval suffered several thousands of dollars in damages.

He is grateful his wife and five kids were safe, and he's hopeful for the future.

"I'm just really happy that they didn't forget about this small town, you know," said Sandoval.

The county said they will be at this community center Monday through Saturday until April 20th.

That's when the applications will stop being processed.

For more information on the state funding, click here.

