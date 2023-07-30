Planada Elementary School district hosts back to school fair

The first day of school is right around the corner for the Planada elementary school district.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first day of school is right around the corner for the Planada elementary school district.

This year, it is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Merced County to provide more resources and programs to students.

"I got a backpack and some school supplies and I also got some food for free," said student Sarah Gutierrez.

That was the goal of the Back-to-school faire in Planada Saturday, to give away school supplies and get students like Sarah Guiterrez excited for the school year.

"We're trying to capture that first day, and back to school energy here with our families," said Planada Elementary School District superintendent Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says they also taught families about their collaboration with the Boys and Girls club of Merced County.

RELATED: Flood damage remains 6 months later in Planada

"More importantly is introduce the community to the boys and girls club, we just recently partnered with them as a resource for our expanded learning opportunity program," said Gonzalez.

The boys and girls club will provide after school programs, enrichment, and intervention for students. See Lee with the club says they will also help students in all aspects of life.

"Our core program builds on academic achievement, character development, as well as physical health or healthy life choices, and so we will be focused on those three primary goals," said Chief Executive Officer with the Boys and Girls Club of Merced County, See Lee.

Gonzalez says while the series of winter storms destroyed much of the community, it's how they are rebuilding now that matters most.

"The calamity that we experienced in early 2023 was heartbreaking, but at the same time as a result of it, it's been really uplifting a lot of partnerships with non profits, outside agencies, partnerships such as this, try to leverage the energy that we have, to rebuild better than ever," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he hopes this momentum continues on school grounds when back to school starts on August 14.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.