Fundraiser being held to support Planet Vegan after food truck fire

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After an explosion sent one of the co-owners of Planet Vegan to the hospital with severe burns, the food truck community expressed its collective shock.

Now, the response has turned to love and support.

Local food trucks are taking action -- hosting several fundraisers to support Planet Vegan during this recovery period.

Fresno Street Eats is bringing together the more than two dozen food trucks at locations across the Valley.

The community response after the explosion happened was full of shock and disbelief as one of their favorite food trucks was no more.



"From every food truck that we are going to have out at every location," says Fresno Street Eats President Mike Oz. "So instead of just doing one spot, we're doing it everywhere."

You can also donate directly through the GoFundMe page.
