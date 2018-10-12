Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home

(Shutterstock)

DETROIT, Michigan --
Detroit police say the bodies of 11 babies have been found hidden in a ceiling of a funeral home that the state of Michigan closed six months ago.

Authorities say construction workers found the bodies Friday at the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city's east side. Police say nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and two were found in caskets.

Detroit police have ordered a search of the building to ensure there are no additional bodies inside.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodyfuneral
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Woman arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy
Man sentenced to four years in prison for breaking into Terance Frazier's home
Construction begins on Initiative Foods new building two years after massive fire
Safety remains number one priority for Big Fresno Fair officials and Fresno Police
Applegate overpass closed for at least a month
Study: CA has 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than rest of nation
Tulare hospital employees run through patient scenarios ahead of Monday reopening
Show More
Fresno council member expediting demolition of abandoned structures
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
Group committed to revitalizing downtown Merced
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Woman hit and killed by pickup truck identified
More News