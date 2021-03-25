Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor Lorenzo Perez

Police identified the suspect as Demarcus Vega.
#BREAKING @FresnoPolice confirms Demarcus Vega, 18, was arrested for the murder of Lorenzo Perez, a food vendor, husband and father of four.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bahLHFKdho— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021
Lorenzo Perez was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight by a person who police believe was posing as a customer.
Fresno police and city leaders held a press conference earlier this week, saying the crime was a senseless act of violence.
BREAKING: Fresno police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of food vendor Lorenzo Perez.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) March 25, 2021
Perez's family spoke with Action News, saying he was a loving father of four and worked to support his family.
A memorial is set up for Lorenzo Perez, the street vendor who was shot & killed in SE Fresno Sunday. @FresnoPolice has announced the arrest of an 18yo man in connection to the murder. His name has not been released. The FPD chief is holding a press conference at 5pm @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7PoM4pMLeI— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021
Isai, the son of Lorenzo Perez did not want to go on camera. He does want the community to know that his family is thankful for the support. He said the money will help support his family. The same reason his dad was working, to support his family. @ABC30 https://t.co/6UesfEzpHb— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021
The city is stepping in to help raise money through a GoFundMe account.
Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez released the following statement on the arrest:
"I am beyond relieved that the man who killed Lorenzo Perez, an innocent street vendor, in cold blood will be brought to justice. I, along with the entire community in Southeast Fresno, continue to lift up prayers to the Perez family during this difficult time. I also wish to thank the hardworking Fresno Police officers and detectives who worked tirelessly to find the culprit and arrest him.
Out of a tragedy, arose a community that rallied around the Perez family and stepped up with support from all sides of our city. This was a unified message from our community that street vendors are off-limits, and we will not tolerate them being victimized.
Mr. Perez represented the best qualities of our community. As we pursue justice for him, we must never forget that a unified community of hard-working neighbors can build a city so strong to overwhelm and defeat senseless violence."
This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.