deadly shooting

Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor Lorenzo Perez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Fresno street vendor, the Fresno Police Department announced on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Demarcus Vega.



Lorenzo Perez was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight by a person who police believe was posing as a customer.



Fresno police and city leaders held a press conference earlier this week, saying the crime was a senseless act of violence.


Perez's family spoke with Action News, saying he was a loving father of four and worked to support his family.




RELATED: 'He didn't deserve to die like this': Family of murdered street vendor speaks out

The city is stepping in to help raise money through a GoFundMe account.

Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez released the following statement on the arrest:

"I am beyond relieved that the man who killed Lorenzo Perez, an innocent street vendor, in cold blood will be brought to justice. I, along with the entire community in Southeast Fresno, continue to lift up prayers to the Perez family during this difficult time. I also wish to thank the hardworking Fresno Police officers and detectives who worked tirelessly to find the culprit and arrest him.

Out of a tragedy, arose a community that rallied around the Perez family and stepped up with support from all sides of our city. This was a unified message from our community that street vendors are off-limits, and we will not tolerate them being victimized.

Mr. Perez represented the best qualities of our community. As we pursue justice for him, we must never forget that a unified community of hard-working neighbors can build a city so strong to overwhelm and defeat senseless violence."

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Colorado shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Family of murdered street vendor speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Man arrested in connection to deadly Fresno shooting
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Tulare Co. residents 50 or older can get COVID vaccine
Fresno's Hmong community grieves for murdered mom of 6
Show More
How Fresno's homicide rate compares to other CA cities
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
Deputies become trapped in snow during rescue operation
We asked 3 doctors if they'd go along with more reopenings
Madera Co. school's seniors back on campus Thursday
More TOP STORIES News