Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor Lorenzo Perez

#BREAKING @FresnoPolice confirms Demarcus Vega, 18, was arrested for the murder of Lorenzo Perez, a food vendor, husband and father of four.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bahLHFKdho — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021

BREAKING: Fresno police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of food vendor Lorenzo Perez. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) March 25, 2021

A memorial is set up for Lorenzo Perez, the street vendor who was shot & killed in SE Fresno Sunday. @FresnoPolice has announced the arrest of an 18yo man in connection to the murder. His name has not been released. The FPD chief is holding a press conference at 5pm @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7PoM4pMLeI — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021

Isai, the son of Lorenzo Perez did not want to go on camera. He does want the community to know that his family is thankful for the support. He said the money will help support his family. The same reason his dad was working, to support his family. @ABC30 https://t.co/6UesfEzpHb — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Fresno street vendor, the Fresno Police Department announced on Thursday.Police identified the suspect as Demarcus Vega.Lorenzo Perez was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight by a person who police believe was posing as a customer.Fresno police and city leaders held a press conference earlier this week, saying the crime was a senseless act of violence.Perez's family spoke with Action News, saying he was a loving father of four and worked to support his family.The city is stepping in to help raise money through a GoFundMe account Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez released the following statement on the arrest: